A Cambridgeshire Constabulary police officer has been cleared of causing a racially aggravated public order offence.
37-year-old DC Daniel Buckett was found not guilty on 21 November by a district judge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.
The hearing followed a three-month Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
DC Buckett was alleged to have made a racial remark to a staff member at a nightclub while on a night out with colleagues in Cambridge on 2 December 2021.
Details of the remarks alleged to have been made by the detective have not been revealed.
The detective vehemently denied the allegation throughout the investigation.
The IOPC investigation followed a conduct referral from Cambridgeshire Constabulary.
During the investigation, IOPC officials collected CCTV from the nightclub and local area, police transmissions, took statements from door staff and officers and interviewed the officer.
A file of evidence was subsequently referred by the IOPC to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which made the decision to authorise the charge against the officer.
Despite being found not guilty of the offence, the IOPC said that it had found DC Buckett had a case to answer for breaching multiple professional behaviour standards, including honesty and integrity; authority, respect and courtesy; equality and diversity; and conduct.
Good now he can get back to his work after having this hanging over him for all this time.
Cannot speak your mind or say one word without being branded a racialist.
How nice for the IOPC. Never mind innocent until proven guilty. Even when a court of law has failed to prove guilt, the IOPC calmly proceeds to state that there is a case to answer anyway.
This is a travesty of justice and gross misconduct on the part of the IOPC. The courts have spoken and that should be the end of the matter. Not in woke Britain. Even an unproven allegation can be held against you.
Then again, where is the difference between this case and non crime hate crimes as perceived by the police? In both cases, courts can be totally ignored. This is deeply corrosive and is just one more facet of our crumbling civilisation.