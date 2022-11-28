A Cambridgeshire Constabulary police officer has been cleared of causing a racially aggravated public order offence.

37-year-old DC Daniel Buckett was found not guilty on 21 November by a district judge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

The hearing followed a three-month Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.

DC Buckett was alleged to have made a racial remark to a staff member at a nightclub while on a night out with colleagues in Cambridge on 2 December 2021.

Details of the remarks alleged to have been made by the detective have not been revealed.

The detective vehemently denied the allegation throughout the investigation.

The IOPC investigation followed a conduct referral from Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

During the investigation, IOPC officials collected CCTV from the nightclub and local area, police transmissions, took statements from door staff and officers and interviewed the officer.

A file of evidence was subsequently referred by the IOPC to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which made the decision to authorise the charge against the officer.

Despite being found not guilty of the offence, the IOPC said that it had found DC Buckett had a case to answer for breaching multiple professional behaviour standards, including honesty and integrity; authority, respect and courtesy; equality and diversity; and conduct.

