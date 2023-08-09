A South Yorkshire Police’s Detective Chief Inspector has been found guilty of gross misconduct following a two-day public hearing.
The hearing, which concluded on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at the Force’s Professional Standards Unit, revealed a catalogue of lies and manipulations by the former DCI that would have led to his immediate dismissal had he not resigned just one day before the hearing was set to take place.
A String of Deceptions
The former officer faced seven charges of gross misconduct, including five allegations of providing false declarations on vetting forms and two charges of coercive control against two former partners.
He admitted to all of the charges but chose not to attend the hearing.
The investigation began after an anonymous call was made to Crimestoppers.
The tip prompted South Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards detectives to delve into Boulter’s vetting form, leading to a string of troubling discoveries.
A History of Lies and Control
Subscribe to get FULL access!
Read more of this content when you subscribe today.
A FULL subscription costs just £2.99 per month and is a great way to support our team of former emergency services personnel.
It’s this sort of thing why the public distrusts the police.
Plus doing false vetting means a pedo could’ve been working with children or a violent person could’ve been working with vulnerables.
It’s a shame he was a llowed to resign, and I bet get full pension for a dci.
Disgusting.
No comment worthy of this case.