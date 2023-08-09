A South Yorkshire Police’s Detective Chief Inspector has been found guilty of gross misconduct following a two-day public hearing.

The hearing, which concluded on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at the Force’s Professional Standards Unit, revealed a catalogue of lies and manipulations by the former DCI that would have led to his immediate dismissal had he not resigned just one day before the hearing was set to take place.

A String of Deceptions

The former officer faced seven charges of gross misconduct, including five allegations of providing false declarations on vetting forms and two charges of coercive control against two former partners.

He admitted to all of the charges but chose not to attend the hearing.

The investigation began after an anonymous call was made to Crimestoppers.

The tip prompted South Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards detectives to delve into Boulter’s vetting form, leading to a string of troubling discoveries.

A History of Lies and Control