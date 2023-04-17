In a brazen display of disregard for the law, a Deliveroo moped rider was caught red-handed by Metropolitan Police officers from Tower Hamlets as they rode the wrong way down a one-way street on the evening of 16th April.
Upon pulling the rider over, officers discovered a slew of traffic violations, including a revoked licence and no insurance for business use.
But the drama didn’t end there.
During the tense encounter, the moped rider desperately tried to discard a bag and make a break for it on foot.
However, the ever-vigilant police officers were quick to apprehend the fleeing suspect.
Upon searching the discarded bag, officers made a startling discovery: 25 bags of cannabis, dealer cards, weighing scales, and a collection of empty snap bags.
The rider was promptly arrested on charges of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, driving without insurance, and not complying with road regulations.
Lots of offences there. 2 years for dealing and another for all the driving offences. If the rider is not a British citizen, he must be deported at the end of the sentence.