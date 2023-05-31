In a significant development, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to consider charges against two Sussex Police officers related to the death of Arthur Hölscher-Ermert.
An Unfortunate Turn of Events
On 30th April 2022, 27-year-old Mr Hölscher-Ermert died when he was struck by a Sussex police vehicle in Peacehaven, East Sussex, near the junction of Dorothy Avenue.
The incident took place on the A259. Hölscher-Ermert was hit moments after he had left his Audi, which had been pursued by a different police car.
The Pursuit and the Aftermath
Earlier in the evening, Mr Hölscher-Ermert was driving his Audi, which attracted the attention of a police car that began pursuing it on the A259.
The pursuit ended on Bramber Avenue when Hölscher-Ermert exited the vehicle.
Almost immediately, he was struck by an unmarked Sussex police car around 23:10 BST.
Despite efforts at the scene, Mr Hölscher-Ermert died from his injuries.
Officers Under Investigation
As a result of the fatal incident, two Sussex Police officers find themselves facing potential charges.
The IOPC’s investigation has led to one officer being criminally investigated for causing death by dangerous driving and unlawful act manslaughter.
The second officer is under criminal investigation for allegedly perverting the course of justice.
If you would like to stay up-to-date with this story, then please subscribe to our FREE newsletter:
Before you go...
WE NEED YOUR HELP.Here at Emergency Services News, we aim to tell you stories that the mainstream media are not interested in reporting. Whilst the MSM love to berate and ridicule the emergency services, who is there to report on the realities of serving on the front line?
Emergency Services News is currently a loss-making entity. But our team of volunteers, all former emergency services personnel, do not do it for the money.
We do it because we are sick and tired of the mainstream media constantly trying to undermine the men and women who put their lives on the line to keep you and your family safe.
How many MSM journalists who speak ill of the emergency services have actually dared to don the uniform and risk their own lives to save the life of a complete stranger? If you would like to help back our mission of reporting on fact-based news, then please consider helping to support us financially.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below