In a significant development, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to consider charges against two Sussex Police officers related to the death of Arthur Hölscher-Ermert.

An Unfortunate Turn of Events

On 30th April 2022, 27-year-old Mr Hölscher-Ermert died when he was struck by a Sussex police vehicle in Peacehaven, East Sussex, near the junction of Dorothy Avenue.

The incident took place on the A259. Hölscher-Ermert was hit moments after he had left his Audi, which had been pursued by a different police car.

The Pursuit and the Aftermath

Earlier in the evening, Mr Hölscher-Ermert was driving his Audi, which attracted the attention of a police car that began pursuing it on the A259.

The pursuit ended on Bramber Avenue when Hölscher-Ermert exited the vehicle.

Almost immediately, he was struck by an unmarked Sussex police car around 23:10 BST.

Despite efforts at the scene, Mr Hölscher-Ermert died from his injuries.

Officers Under Investigation

As a result of the fatal incident, two Sussex Police officers find themselves facing potential charges.

The IOPC’s investigation has led to one officer being criminally investigated for causing death by dangerous driving and unlawful act manslaughter.

The second officer is under criminal investigation for allegedly perverting the course of justice.

If you would like to stay up-to-date with this story, then please subscribe to our FREE newsletter: