A letter that was sent to our team by a reader, who has permitted us to publish it;

‘Dear Blue Line Family,

‘In my seventh year as a serving police constable I have today taken the decision to resign. This is a day that I did not ever think would come. When I joined the police service in 2015 I, like most, believed it was a career I would have until I retired but it was not meant to be.

‘During my Service I have seen some horrific things, and dealt with some awful people. I have been to murder scenes, fatal road collisions, and appalling domestic abuse cases. I’ve given death messages to mothers, fathers, sons, daughters and other family members. I’ve attended hangings, stabbings, assaults, child abuse, rapes and most harrowingly of all I have unsuccessfully given CPR to a 7-year-old girl in front of her family.

‘I’ve been kicked, punched, spat at, received homophobic and racial abuse, told I am useless, pathetic, the enemy, everything that is wrong with people, and much more that I couldn’t bring myself to write. Despite all this I have attended work every single day with the intention of doing my utmost to help and serve the community.

‘The average person will be exposed to extreme trauma 4 times in their lifetime. A police officer in their working career will be exposed to extreme trauma between 400 – 600 times and I think it’s easy to see why from the above. My mental health has suffered from this job; I have been on medication and previously received counselling sessions following a diagnosis of PTSD, Anxiety and Depression.

‘Despite all of the above I can’t help but feel a little regret on the decision to leave. I will miss the comradery and humour immensely. I will miss the feeling of solidarity and unity in what can only be described as some of the darkest and most emotionally straining situations anyone should ever have to be a part of.

‘If I could give new recruits one piece of advice it would be to not be afraid to ask for help or support. There is no weakness in it, only strength. I am and will always be extremely proud to have served in the Police Service but I am excited for the next set of opportunities and spending more quality time with my family.

‘Finally, I want to pass on to every police officer past or present my gratitude and thanks for the hard work they have done and will continue to do. No matter what anyone says you are great people doing your very best in the most testing of times’.

Kind Regards,

PC Louie Wellfare

CW914 / 40861

