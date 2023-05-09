Dawn Butler MP recently found herself at the centre of debate following a tweet accusing the Metropolitan Police of theft and involvement in a “side hustle.”

The tweet, which has since sparked strong reactions from the public and emergency services community, was in response to a user named Michael Morgan questioning the whereabouts of Chris Kaba’s Rolex watch on the night he was fatally shot by the police.

In her tweet, Butler stated: “This is shocking but also This is not uncommon. Things go missing when in police custody all the time. There’s obviously a side hustle going on in the Met. These officers need to be found and sacked.”

The bold accusation against the Met Police, made without providing any evidence to back up her claim, has angered many people, especially those within the emergency services community.

Some users have taken to Twitter to express their dismay and challenge Butler’s assertions.

One user tweeted, “Should you be commenting on a live investigation without having the facts?”

Another user demanded evidence, writing, “Prove what you have just said. Hard factual evidence.”

Yet another user criticised the MP’s unfounded statements, saying, ““Obviously” ?! Your comments are disgraceful without any form of explanation or evidence! Stop making stuff up Dawn.”

Despite the backlash, in the hours since the tweet was published, Dawn Butler MP has not retracted her claims or provided any proof to support her allegations against the Metropolitan Police.

The situation raises questions about the responsibility of public figures in making serious accusations and the potential impact on the reputation of law enforcement agencies and their officers.

According to the Met’s own figures, there have been 12 cases of police officers being found guilty of stealing property from individuals they come into contact with over the last five years.

These cases involved theft of cash, jewellery, and other valuables. The officers implicated in these incidents have been dismissed from the force, and in some instances, sentenced to prison.

While any case of theft is unacceptable, it is crucial to put these figures into context. Each day, the Metropolitan Police come into contact with around 150,000 people, which equates to approximately 54,750,000 interactions per year, or 273,750,000 over the last five years.

Given that 12 police officers have been found guilty of theft during this period, the chances of a Metropolitan Police officer stealing from someone they come into contact with are around one in 22,812,500.

As the controversy continues, both the public and the emergency services community are left to grapple with the implications of accusations made by public figures.