A routine police stop in Wiltshire escalated into a significant legal predicament for a local ‘drifter.’

Initially stopped by an ARV unit from Wiltshire Police for a defective tyre, the driver’s decision to complain to the Roads Policing Unit about his treatment led to an unexpected discovery.

Upon reviewing the driver’s dash camera footage, RPU officers identified 15 additional offences.

The incident began unassumingly when the ‘drifter’ was stopped by the ARV unit owing to the manner of his driving.

However, feeling aggrieved, the driver complained about the officer’s description of the events leading to him being pulled over.

This move, intended to challenge the officers’ conduct, inadvertently exposed the driver to further scrutiny.

As the RPU officers delved into the events leading up to the stop, they reviewed the dash camera footage from the driver’s vehicle.

This examination revealed a startling array of offences, far exceeding the initial tyre defect.

The nature of these offences has not been disclosed, but their quantity underscores the seriousness of the situation.

While the identity and specific charges against the driver remain unknown, this incident illustrates the unexpected outcomes that can stem from seemingly routine police interactions.

Posting about the incident on X, a spokesperson for the unit said:

“That moment when a local ‘drifter’ gets stopped by #ARV and dealt with for a defective tyre but the driver felt he was dealt with unfavourably so reports to see #RPU At this point the dash camera was reviewed and 15 other offences identified”

