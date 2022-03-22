A terse cyclist has been slapped with a fixed penalty notice after making a ‘rude hand gesture’ at a police officer.
The Merseyside Police Roads Policing Unit officer was stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic in a marked police car.
A male cyclist, who was riding on a footpath, saw the officer in his marked police car and decided to male what police described as a ‘rude hand gesture’ towards the officer.
As the officer was stuck in traffic, there wasn’t much he could do.
However, he radioed his colleagues who were on marked police motorbikes ahead of him.
It did not take them long to spot the rude and arrogant cyclist who was then stopped and was issued a fixed penalty notice for riding his pedal bike on the pavement.
Responding to the tweet published by MerPolTraffic, one Twitter user said:
‘Well done! I remember my late mother being struck by a pedal cyclist whilst she was walking on a footpath. [She] suffered some horrible injuries.’
Another added: ‘Love it, more, more, more.
