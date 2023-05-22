In an incident that underscores the growing threat confronting law enforcement, an assault in Sheffield resulted in injuries to two police officers, necessitating their hospitalisation.

Incident Details

During their patrol on Saturday, 20th May, in the Willoughby Street area of Sheffield, two officers became the targets of a violent encounter.

At around 7.30 pm, the officers were assaulted.

Both officers required medical attention and were transported to a hospital. Thankfully, the injuries sustained were not serious.

Charges Laid

Alana Dunkova, 38, and Matus Mizigar, 40, both residents of Willoughby Street, Sheffield, are the accused in the incident.

Dunkova is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, while Mizigar faces charges of assaulting an emergency worker and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Both were remanded into custody, due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 22nd May.

Rising Assaults on Police Officers

This episode fits into a concerning trend across England and Wales.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), over 41,000 assaults on police officers were recorded in the year ending March 2022.

This figure marks an 11% increase from the previous year.

Breakdown of Assaults

A more detailed look at these assault statistics reveals some worrisome patterns.

Most prevalent is the ‘assault without injury’, which accounted for 71% of all assaults on officers.

These incidents typically involve officers being pushed, shoved, or grabbed.

More gravely, 29% of assaults were classified as ‘assault with injury’, where officers endure punches, kicks, or bites.

Most of these assaults occur in the street, making up 43% of all incidents.

Who Are the Perpetrators?

In a demographic breakdown, it appears that men are the most common perpetrators, accounting for 84% of assaults on officers.

Additionally, the 25-34 years age group is most commonly involved, responsible for 32% of such incidents.

These statistics underline the increasing danger faced by our police officers daily.

If you would like to stay up-to-date with this incident, then please subscribe to our FREE newsletter: