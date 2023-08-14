The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is undertaking a criminal investigation into the actions of Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers who responded to a stabbing incident where a young man later died in the hospital.

20-year-old Usmaan Mahmood was found injured on June 13 in Thornton Heath, South London, and passed away the following day. 19-year-old Joshua Munoz has been charged with his murder.

The IOPC investigation will focus on the initial response by two MPS officers flagged down at 4:16 pm on Sandfield Road.

These officers found Mr Mahmood had been stabbed and called an ambulance.

Another police unit arrived minutes later, and first aid, including CPR, was immediately performed.

Despite these efforts, Mr Mahmood was taken to the hospital, where he tragically succumbed to his injuries.

The probe was sparked when a bystander raised concerns to the MPS, stating that the first two officers did not seem to provide sufficient first aid to Mr Mahmood.

Following an internal review by the Met’s Department of Professional Standards (DPS), a mandatory referral was made to the IOPC on June 20.

The ongoing investigation aims to scrutinize the contact that MPS officers had with Mr Mahmood, particularly whether the first aid provided was appropriate and timely.

Two MPS officers have been recently advised that they are under investigation for potential breaches of professional behaviour standards at the level of gross misconduct.

Additionally, they are under criminal investigation for misconduct in public office.

It has been made clear that the investigation does not necessarily mean that criminal charges or disciplinary proceedings will follow.

IOPC Director Mel Palmer said:

“Our thoughts are with the family of Usmaan Mahmood and everyone affected by his death.

“A member of the public raised concerns about the actions of the officers. It’s important that we progress our independent investigation to establish the full circumstances, including the decision-making of the officers involved.

“We have been in regular contact with Mr Mahmood’s family to update them on the investigation.

“Once it’s completed, we will decide whether to make a referral to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision, and also decide whether any of the officers involved should face disciplinary proceedings.”

