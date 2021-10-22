A male who murdered a teenager in a drive-by shooting can now be named, thanks to an appeal that was made by West Midlands Police (WMP).

Carren Monga was jailed for life almost a year ago for shooting dead a teenager in a Coventry street after a judge lifted reporting restrictions.

Monga opened fire at Abdul Xasan from the back seats of a stolen VW Golf in March 2020 and, when sentenced in January, was told he’d spend a minimum of 27 years behind bars.

Carren Monga

WMP were able to name 15-year-old accomplice Riaz Ahmed, who was driving the Golf, but as Monga had outstanding court matters against him the judge imposed an identify ban on the gunman.

However, the 19-year-old cold-blooded murderer was sentenced last Friday (15 Oct) on two counts of conspiracy to burgle, and the judge has now accepted WMP’s appeal to lift the order.

Monga shot 19-year-old Mr Xasan as he walked in Harnall Lane, Hillfields, just after 14:30 hours on 13 March 2020.

A post mortem revealed he suffered two gunshot wounds to his back which caused catastrophic internal injuries. He died in the street.

Ahmed – now aged 16 – is serving a minimum of 18 years in youth detention followed by prison.

Abdul Xasan was shot in the back and died in the street.

Both he and Monga were linked to the ‘C2’ gang in Coventry while the victim – who’d been arrested just days before the murder for possessing an imitation gun – was connected to a rival group known as RB7.

Detective Superintendent Scott Griffiths, who led the investigation, said:

“I’m grateful to the judge for allowing us to now identify Carren Monga as the murderer. It’s important we show justice being served to Mr Xasan’s family, friends and the wider public.

“These sentences must act as a stark warning about the dangers of gang affiliation: you run the risk of serious injury or death, or the possibility of spending much of your life locked up. There has to be a better option for young people.

“We can help people who want to turn their backs on gang culture. Along with our partners including charities and support groups, we can help young people make better choices.

“But for those who insist on affiliating themselves to violent gangs there is a very strong possibility they are going to be seriously injured, killed or spend much of their life locked up in jail.”

Getaway driver Ahmed sped away from the murder scene in the Golf Type R – stolen in Rugby the previous day – and arranged for others to set it on fire in an attempt to destroy forensic evidence.

But the pair weren’t on the run for long.

Detectives quickly identified them as potential suspects, and both were arrested in the early hours of the following day after officers raided their home addresses in Coventry.

Both were electronically tagged at the time due to their suspected involvement in other offences – and officers seized tagging information that showed they were in the street at the time of the murder.

Shotgun cartridges found in the burned-out car were also matched by ballistics experts to spent cartridges recovered from the murder scene.

Despite strong evidence against them, the pair denied murder – but following a four week trial at Birmingham Crown Court, they were found guilty of conspiracy to murder.

Monga received jail terms of 24 and 36 months for the Coventry burglary conspiracy – he struck at addresses in Beake Avenue, Greens Road and Boswell Drive in Coventry – which will run concurrently to his life sentence.

