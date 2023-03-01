A male from Watford has been given a 15-year sentence for launching a brutal, sustained and unprovoked attack on a nurse in Radlett, causing her life-changing injuries.

Kieron Hall, aged 32, was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, causing actual bodily harm, and assault on an emergency worker at Kingsley Green.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, 10th November 2021, when the nurse went to give Hall his medication during an assessment.

Hall became abusive, stood up and launched an unprovoked attack on the victim, repeatedly punching her.

In addition, a colleague who came to the victim’s aid suffered a small fracture to a bone in his wrist, while another staff member suffered chest bruising.

Due to the extent of her injuries, the victim has been unable to return to work.

Kieron Hall, aged 32, was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent

Judge Richard Foster described Hall as a “dangerous offender” during his sentencing. Hall will serve ten years in prison, with an additional five-year licence extension.

This means that he may be recalled to prison if he reoffends or violates the terms of his licence at any time over the next 15 years.

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Krisztina Gulyas said:

“This was a nasty and senseless attack on a nurse who was trying to do her job, and she has been left with life-changing injuries as a result.

“Witnesses described this incident as one of the most vicious attacks they have ever seen, and she requires ongoing treatment and rehabilitation to this day.”

According to the latest available figures from NHS Digital, in 2020/21, there were 149,772 reported assaults on NHS staff in England, an increase of 9% compared to the previous year.

This figure includes all types of assaults, ranging from physical attacks to verbal abuse, threats, and harassment.

Detective Constable Ruth Cash added: “I commend her for her powerful victim impact statement that laid bare the devastating impact these injuries have had on her life, and I also praise her colleagues who attempted to step in and help during this brutal assault.

“I hope this sentence can go some way in bringing a sense of closure to what has been both a frightening and distressing ordeal.”