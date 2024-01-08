In a startling breach of court decorum, a man faces multiple charges following a tumultuous incident at Wirral Magistrates Court in November last year.

Peter Hill, 37, of no fixed abode, faces serious charges following recent allegations of destructive and violent behaviour at the Wirral Magistrates Court.

Destruction and Assault: A Courtroom Under Siege

The incident, occurring on Thursday, 9 November 2023, was first brought to light through a report to the police.

Hill, who was at the court for unrelated offences, allegedly went on a destructive spree within the courtroom.

The chaos extended to physical altercations, with three prison custody officers sustaining minor injuries in the fray.

A String of Charges for Hill

Hill’s charges are severe and multifaceted. He stands accused of three counts of assaulting an emergency worker, criminal damage, affray, and two counts of threatening to destroy or damage property.

These charges stem directly from the November incident.

Additional Charges from a Separate Incident

Adding to Hill’s legal woes, he faces two more counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

These additional charges are linked to a separate incident that occurred on Friday, 5 January 2024.

Remanded and Facing Justice

As a consequence of these serious allegations, Hill has been remanded into custody.

His court appearance is set for today at the Wirral Magistrates Court, where he will confront the charges laid against him.

