In a startling breach of court decorum, a man faces multiple charges following a tumultuous incident at Wirral Magistrates Court in November last year.
Peter Hill, 37, of no fixed abode, faces serious charges following recent allegations of destructive and violent behaviour at the Wirral Magistrates Court.
Destruction and Assault: A Courtroom Under Siege
The incident, occurring on Thursday, 9 November 2023, was first brought to light through a report to the police.
Hill, who was at the court for unrelated offences, allegedly went on a destructive spree within the courtroom.
The chaos extended to physical altercations, with three prison custody officers sustaining minor injuries in the fray.
A String of Charges for Hill
Hill’s charges are severe and multifaceted. He stands accused of three counts of assaulting an emergency worker, criminal damage, affray, and two counts of threatening to destroy or damage property.
These charges stem directly from the November incident.
Additional Charges from a Separate Incident
Adding to Hill’s legal woes, he faces two more counts of assaulting an emergency worker.
These additional charges are linked to a separate incident that occurred on Friday, 5 January 2024.
Remanded and Facing Justice
As a consequence of these serious allegations, Hill has been remanded into custody.
His court appearance is set for today at the Wirral Magistrates Court, where he will confront the charges laid against him.
Please help support our team of former emergency services and HM Forces personnel by checking out our 999 Amazon Shop, looking at our YouTube channel (we have lots of pursuit and body-worn camera videos) and following us on X (formerly Twitter) for breaking news stories!
You can ensure you never miss our stories or videos by signing up for our free newsletter by clicking HERE.
Do you want to have your say and read what other people have said about this article? Scroll down for the comments section! Comments can be anonymous if you wish! Just leave the “name” and “email” address fields blank!
Do you have a story or blog that you would like to share? : contact@emergency-services.news
Join our WhatsApp community!
ESN is now on WhatsApp, and we want you to join our communities.
To join, you need to have WhatsApp on your device. All you need to do is click the link and press 'Join community'.
No one will be able to see who is signed up, and no one can send messages except the ESN team.
Joining our WhatsApp channel is a great way to help support our work and best of all, it is free!
If you don't like our community, you can check out any time you like. To leave our community, click on the name at the top of your screen and choose 'exit group'.
Before you read or leave a comment...
In an age where mainstream media often overlooks the sacrifices made by our emergency services personnel, Emergency Services News is a critical voice you can trust
While we persist in our mission, we need your help to continue. Your donation directly enables us to produce high-quality content that elevates the stories and challenges faced by the men and women who serve, stories that are often ignored elsewhere.
We deeply appreciate your support. Your contribution empowers us to keep shining a light on the remarkable, yet often overlooked, individuals who serve our communities every day. Thank you for standing with us.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
You have to be remarkably stupid to go onn a rampage in a court, right in front of the person who holds your immeidiate future in his or her hands. I vey much hope that he gets banged up for at least a decade for this. Apart from anything else, he is clearly not stable and must be kept out of circulation for as long as possible.