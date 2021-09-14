A man has been jailed for a vicious attack that left a police officer unconscious and believing he would die.

40-year-old Alan Keeble of Oakbrook Close, Bromley appeared at Croydon Crown Court on Monday, 13 September, having previously pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

Keeble was jailed for seven years and was placed on an extended licence for three years after the judge deemed the measures necessary to protect the public.

He was also sentenced to three months to run concurrently for assaulting an emergency worker concerning a second officer who was attacked during the same incident.

The court heard how on 10th February, a victim of domestic abuse called police to an incident at Keeble’s address in Oakbrook Close, Bromley.

He was arrested for making threats to kill.

Alan Keeble

Following his arrest, Keeble became aggressive, clenched his right fist and punched one officer in the face causing him to fall backwards onto a table.

He continued to repeatedly punch the officer in the face, back and head, while other officers at the scene tried to pull him away.

In the struggle, Keeble also punched a second officer in the head, causing bruising.

The badly injured officer, who lost consciousness during the attack, was taken out of the property with a swollen face and bleeding nose.

He was treated by medics from the London Ambulance Service at the scene.

Immediately after the attack, the officer was so traumatised by his injuries that he thought he would die. He even activated his BWV to record a message to his wife and baby to say goodbye.

The concussed officer was taken to the Princess Royal University Hospital for treatment.

A CT scan showed multiple fractures to his face, including his eye and cheek, which required the insertion of four plates.

Detective Sergeant Danielle Power, of South Area CID, based at Bromley Police Station, said:

“Police officers never know what they will face when they attend an incident during their shift.

“These officers have shown incredible bravery serving on the frontline. The impact of always running into danger and helping the public cannot be underestimated.

“In this case, Keeble lashed out and viciously attacked the officers for just doing their job. The quick actions of colleagues stopped the situation from becoming much worse.

“What this officer has had to go through is abhorrent. He has been left with a permanent reminder of the attack with metal plates in his face.

“This sentencing shows that we do not tolerate any abuse of our officers and offenders will be dealt with. Violence has consequences and I am glad Keeble has rightfully been held to account for his actions.”

