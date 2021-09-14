A man has been jailed for a vicious attack that left a police officer unconscious and believing he would die.
40-year-old Alan Keeble of Oakbrook Close, Bromley appeared at Croydon Crown Court on Monday, 13 September, having previously pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.
Keeble was jailed for seven years and was placed on an extended licence for three years after the judge deemed the measures necessary to protect the public.
He was also sentenced to three months to run concurrently for assaulting an emergency worker concerning a second officer who was attacked during the same incident.
The court heard how on 10th February, a victim of domestic abuse called police to an incident at Keeble’s address in Oakbrook Close, Bromley.
He was arrested for making threats to kill.
Following his arrest, Keeble became aggressive, clenched his right fist and punched one officer in the face causing him to fall backwards onto a table.
He continued to repeatedly punch the officer in the face, back and head, while other officers at the scene tried to pull him away.
In the struggle, Keeble also punched a second officer in the head, causing bruising.
The badly injured officer, who lost consciousness during the attack, was taken out of the property with a swollen face and bleeding nose.
He was treated by medics from the London Ambulance Service at the scene.
Immediately after the attack, the officer was so traumatised by his injuries that he thought he would die. He even activated his BWV to record a message to his wife and baby to say goodbye.
The concussed officer was taken to the Princess Royal University Hospital for treatment.
A CT scan showed multiple fractures to his face, including his eye and cheek, which required the insertion of four plates.
Detective Sergeant Danielle Power, of South Area CID, based at Bromley Police Station, said:
“Police officers never know what they will face when they attend an incident during their shift.
“These officers have shown incredible bravery serving on the frontline. The impact of always running into danger and helping the public cannot be underestimated.
“In this case, Keeble lashed out and viciously attacked the officers for just doing their job. The quick actions of colleagues stopped the situation from becoming much worse.
“What this officer has had to go through is abhorrent. He has been left with a permanent reminder of the attack with metal plates in his face.
“This sentencing shows that we do not tolerate any abuse of our officers and offenders will be dealt with. Violence has consequences and I am glad Keeble has rightfully been held to account for his actions.”
Before you go, don’t forget to check out our ‘best videos and features’ page by clicking HERE.
Recommended video:
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
3 months concurrent ! That’s a non-sentence, just makes it look harsher, the judge should be sacked.