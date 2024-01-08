A Pivotal Moment for Police Rights

In what could be a historic shift in the landscape of UK policing, the Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW) is preparing to ballot its membership.

The critical question: Should the federation pursue industrial rights for police officers in response to longstanding issues with the current police pay review system?

The Struggle for Fair Pay

Gemma Fox, PFEW’s Deputy National Secretary, highlights the core issue propelling this move.

Years of declining police pay and the lack of an impartial, independent pay mechanism have led to growing dissatisfaction among officers.

This discontent is rooted in the unique societal role and restrictions police officers face, necessitating a fair and effective pay review system.

Breaking Down the Balloting Process

The PFEW’s strategy involves a two-stage process.

The first stage seeks to gauge membership opinion on reinstating collective bargaining rights with binding arbitration.

Should this be successful, or all avenues to achieve it are exhausted, the federation will consult its members again to decide if further industrial rights, such as the right to strike, should be pursued.

Challenges and Historical Context

Deputy National Chair Tiff Lynch underscores the complexity of this endeavour, noting the legal and historical hurdles dating back to 1919.

Despite these challenges, there is a strong sense of urgency and determination within the federation, driven by its members’ real and pressing concerns over the current pay mechanism.

Pay Review Mechanism Under Scrutiny

The Police Remuneration Review Body (PRRB) plays a central role in this debate.

As noted by the PFEW, its lack of independence stems from the Home Office’s control over its membership and the Home Secretary’s influence on its parameters.

The PRRB’s recommendations are not binding on the government, and there is no right of reply to the government’s decisions, leading to uncertainty and anxiety among officers.

Comparative European Context

The situation in England and Wales is mirrored across most European countries, where police officers lack full industrial rights.

Independent research by the Social Market Foundation indicates that this limitation adversely affects police officers’ pay compared to other protective service workers.

Government’s Role and PFEW’s Stance

For years, the PFEW said it has advocated for the government to recognise the unique challenges and risks police officers face and compensate them fairly.

The federation argues that without a pay review process that adequately considers police officers’ views, the current issues will persist.

The Vote Ahead

This upcoming ballot is seen as incredibly important by the PFEW’s National Board and National Council.

A simple majority decision will determine the federation’s future actions.

The potential implications of this vote are vast, raising the possibility of a significant change in police labour relations in the UK.

