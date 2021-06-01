A corrupt police officer who sold sensitive information from police systems to assist a criminal is to be sentenced.

The media can now report Mohammed Malik’s crimes after his co-conspirator Mohammed Anis was convicted of conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office after a trial.

The court heard how the disgraced officer accessed and disclosed data and intelligence information on Greater Manchester Police computer systems to Anis.

PC Mohammed Malik, 37, was in frequent contact with Mohammed Anis, 35, between 2017 and 2018, when Malik was a serving officer with the Greater Manchester Police.

Anis pleaded guilty earlier this year to possession with the intent to supply cannabis alongside another man. Anis had collected a bag which officers later found to contain 1kg of cannabis.

The CPS proved that there was a clear ‘transactional relationship’ between Malik and Anis.

The detailed evidence demonstrated a flow of information from Malik to Anis, with Malik expecting money flowing in the opposite direction.

Ben Southam, a CPS Senior Specialist Prosecutor in the Special Crime Division, said:

“Mohammed Malik took advantage of his position of power and accepted money in return for helping Mohammed Anis.

“We gathered concrete evidence, including incriminating WhatsApp and Snapchat messages, leaving little option for PC Malik other than to admit his guilt. The jury also accepted that evidence in convicting Anis.

“This level of corruption is abhorrent, and I am pleased that the CPS and Greater Manchester Police were able to work together to bring an end to this conspiracy.”

How the CPS proved the case:

The sensitive information accessed by Malik related to various vehicles, some of which were involved in serious and organised crime.

Malik also used the police computer system to perform multiple searches on an intelligence database related to information held by the police about Anis and other prominent nominals.

Anis sent a picture of a car through Snapchat and asked Malik to put the vehicle’s details through the police intelligence system, which Malik did the next day.

An entry was put on the vehicle in one of GMP’s intelligence databases, asking officers to stop the car as it was suspected of being connected to drug dealers.

Anis also asked Malik to provide information about a red Seat Leon that was recovered by the police with a bullet hole in the bumper.

Police visited the car owner’s address and left a handwritten note for him. An image of this note was recovered from Anis’s phone.

Investigators used screenshots from WhatsApp conversations in court to prove Malik was helping Anis evade the police by suggesting that he stopped doing “business” and change the cars he was driving so police would not stop him.

It was also proved that Anis was sharing with others some of the information he obtained from Malik.

Anis also sent addresses to Malik, asking him to search for information about them.

Malik pleaded guilty to the corruption offences in July 2020, and will be sentenced alongside Anis later.

Malik is expected to face a considerable custodial sentence.

