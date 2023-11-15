A Second Setback for Camborne Store

CAMBORNE, Cornwall – Cornwall Air Ambulance has again become the target of vandalism at its Camborne charity shop, marking a troubling repeat of earlier incidents this year.

A series of posts on X revealed the damage to a large front glass pane, a disheartening sight for a charity that relies heavily on community support.

The estimated cost of repairs stands at a daunting £3,000, funds which are crucial for maintaining their life-saving services.

Pioneering Air Ambulance Service in the UK

Established in 1987, Cornwall Air Ambulance has the distinction of being the first 24-hour Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) charity in the UK, serving Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

The charity operates entirely on donations, requiring about £6 million annually to run its HEMS service.

This figure underscores the importance of their charity shops, such as the one in Camborne, in securing the necessary funds.

Impressive Record of Life-Saving Missions

Since its inception, Cornwall Air Ambulance has embarked on over 25,000 missions, saving an estimated 15,000 lives in the process.

Their helicopters, equipped with advanced medical equipment and staffed by highly trained critical care paramedics and doctors, are a beacon of hope for those in remote or rural areas with limited access to immediate medical care.

The helicopters’ ability to reach any location in Cornwall within 30 minutes and the average mission time of around 30 minutes demonstrate the efficiency and necessity of their service.

Advanced Capabilities and Community Involvement

The helicopters’ advanced features, including night-vision goggles for low-visibility conditions, further enhance their operational readiness.

Additionally, a dedicated team of volunteers plays a vital role in raising funds and awareness, highlighting the community’s integral role in supporting the charity’s mission.

