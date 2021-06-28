A Metropolitan Police officer has been hailed as a hero after rescuing two small children from the scene of a large explosion in London earlier today (28th June).

Footage shared online shows the moment when the brave police officer dashed down some steps near the station while carrying two small children in his arms.

Footage also shows plumes of smoke and an explosion as members of the public fled from the scene as members of the emergency services raced towards it.

It is believed that a fire started in some garages close to the station.

The London Fire Brigade sent ten pumps to the scene and confirmed that three commercial units underneath the railway arches were completely alight, along with three cars.

The London Ambulance Service confirmed that six people were treated at the scene and that one of them was taken to a nearby hospital.

Um London wtf is going on?! pic.twitter.com/wbPMdpNijF — Matthew James Lister (@MrMattLister) June 28, 2021

Forensic teams of investigators from the London Fire Brigade will work to try and establish the cause of the fire once the scene has been declared as being safe to enter.

The area is expected to be closed to the public for several days while investigation work is carried out.

