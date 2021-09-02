A man who has previously been convicted of terrorism-related offences has admitted to possessing and sharing terrorism-related material following a proactive investigation led by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

44-year-old Ibrahim Anderson, from Luton, Bedfordshire, was arrested in October 2020 after sharing Daesh execution videos and propaganda with a third party online.

The investigation found that Anderson sent Daesh propaganda videos depicting beheadings and terrorist violence to someone online in June and July 2020, after setting up an open Facebook page promoting the aims of Daesh.

Anderson sent the horrific material via email from an email account he had not disclosed to the police.

Under the conditions of his release from prison for a separate terrorism offence for which he was jailed in 2016, Anderson was required by law to declare the email addresses he used.

44-year-old Ibrahim Anderson

Following his arrest in October 2020, CT detectives found other extremist material during property searches. The vile material was also found on several electronic devices which belonged to Anderson.

Anderson was jailed for eight years at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 1 September, for 15 terrorism offences.

He was also issued with a Serious Crime Prevention Order (SCPO) for five years upon his release.

Anderson’s arrest on 21 October 2020 was carried out by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, with the support of the Eastern Region Specialist Operations Unit.

He was charged the following day, and pleaded guilty to the following offences during a video link appearance at the Old Bailey on 7 April 2021:

– One count of Breach of Part 4 Notification Requirement (contrary to Section 54 of the Counter-Terrorism Act 2008).

– Ten counts of dissemination of terrorist publications (contrary to Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006), and;

– Four counts of possessing terrorist information (contrary to Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000).

Detective Chief Superintendent James Harman of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command (SO15), said:

“Anderson freely shared extreme Islamist propaganda online, depicting graphic terrorist violence.

“I have no doubt that Anderson poses a considerable risk to the public, and people are safer now that he is behind bars.

“Religious extremism poses a very real threat to public safety, and we would continue to urge the public to report concerns about friends or family members who they believe have been, or are vulnerable to radicalisation.

“Online content of this nature is extremely harmful to those who view it and is a means by which extremists seek to radicalise people. We would urge anyone who comes across videos that depict or encourage terrorism to report it to the police straight away.”

If you have information about terrorist activity or offences, you can call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321. If there is an immediate threat, always call 999. For more information, visit www.gov.uk/report-terrorism.

