Convicted terrorist and hate preacher, Anjem Choudary, has been banned from Twitter several days after setting up a new social media account.

His followers in the past have included the killers of soldier Lee Rigby, Michael Adebolajo and Michael Adebowale, as well as Siddhartha Dhar from north London.

Dhar left the UK to join Daesh in 2014 and is believed to have acted as an “executioner” for the terrorist group responsible for numerous cold-blooded murders.

Choudary also once headed a now-banned group that proactively supported an extreme and subverted version of Islam.

A senior security source told the Press Association “disruptive measures” had had “a substantial impact” on the capacity of the group Choudary headed, the Al-Muhajiroun (ALM) network, “to propagate their toxic ideology”.

ALM has been linked to multiple attacks and plots in the UK and abroad.

The three attackers that murdered eight people in cold blood at London Bridge in 2017 were led by a former ALM member, while the cold-blooded murder of five innocent victims at Westminster Bridge earlier that year was by a man who had spent years associating with the group.

Choudary was released from HMP Belmarsh on licence in 2018 and was subject to 20 conditions at the time.

The despised radical hate preacher had been the subject of significant legal restrictions, preventing him from speaking publicly since being released from prison in 2018.

He was convicted on terrorism charges in 2016, which included encouraging support for Daesh.

Most of the legal conditions preventing him from speaking publicly expired ten days ago. Choudary set up a Twitter profile just days later.

Reacting to the news of his ban, he told Sky News: “That was quick, a record, just five days after I set up my account.”

Counter-terrorism police have previously described Choudary as one of the most prominent extremists in Europe.

At his Old Bailey trial, prosecutors said he was responsible for radicalising countless individuals.

