A heartfelt tribute has been shared by the relatives of a committed husband and father who tragically lost his life in a collision on the A505 in South Cambridgeshire last month.

Russell Jones, a 36-year-old police sergeant from Royston, was riding his motorcycle on the westbound section of the road on March 28, around 12:35 pm, when his bike collided with a lorry.

PSJones, a dedicated member of the Hertfordshire Police force, sadly passed away at the site of the accident.

According to authorities, an additional vehicle travelling in the same direction was also implicated in the incident.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary has released a statement expressing their condolences and recounting the details of the tragic event.

It read: “On the A505 in South Cambridgeshire, a man lost his life in a tragic accident. Russell Jones, 36, from Royston, was riding his motorcycle westbound on the A505 at Fowlmere when a collision occurred with an HGV traveling eastbound at approximately 12:35 pm on March 28.

“Another westbound vehicle was also involved in the accident. Russell died at the location of the crash.”

The family of Sgt. Russell Jones shared their sorrow and memories of the officer in a heartfelt statement:

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Sergeant Russell Jones 2383 on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

“Russ was an exceptional individual, one of the finest, who was passionate about his job and the principles it represented.

“Russ will forever be remembered as a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. The void he has left in all our hearts will be everlasting.”