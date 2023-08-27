An emergency response took an unexpected turn when a Metropolitan Police vehicle collided with a civilian car in Park View Road, Welling, at 07:30 hours on 27th August.

The civilian driver and two police officers received hospital treatment, though fortunately, none face life-threatening or life-changing conditions.

The Incident:

While en route to an emergency call, the police vehicle collided with another car.

The driver of that car and two police officers required medical attention and were transported to hospital.

Traffic officers and the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards have launched an investigation into the incident.

All available footage and data from the police vehicle will be analysed as part of the enquiry.

Oversight and Accountability:

The Metropolitan Police have initiated a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), emphasising their commitment to transparency and adherence to professional standards.

Community Reactions:

The incident drew prompt responses on social media, where concerned members of the public expressed their relief that no severe injuries occurred.

One user said, “Sending best wishes to all,” while another thanked the Metropolitan Police for their update and added, “Thank God all are okay physically.”

