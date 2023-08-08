Thames Valley Police is seeking witnesses after a collision between a police vehicle and an ambulance in Reading.

Both vehicles were operating under emergency blue light conditions when the incident occurred, marking a rare and alarming event that brings attention to the risks faced by emergency responders.

The collision took place on Monday, 7th August, around 6:30 pm at the intersection of Southampton Street, Pell Street, and Crown Street in Reading.

The vehicles involved were a marked police Vauxhall Vivaro and a marked ambulance Skoda.

Both were responding to separate emergencies and were under blue light conditions.

According to Thames Valley Police, the driver and passenger of the police vehicle and the paramedic sustained minor injuries in the collision.

All three individuals were taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, where they are currently receiving treatment.

The investigation into this accident is ongoing, and Thames Valley Police urges anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information that might help in the investigation to come forward.

Investigating officer Sergeant Chris Howlett of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Three Mile Cross, said:

Audiobook Ad

“I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this collision to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43230351708.

“I would also urge anybody who may have dash-cam, CCTV or camera footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it to please submit this to the force via a dedicated portal for this investigation at https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/serip/appeal/inc202308071644

If you would like to stay up-to-date with this story, please subscribe to our FREE newsletter: