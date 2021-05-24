The colleagues of a Metropolitan Police officer who was struck by a car have set up a JustGiving page to help their colleague on his long road to recovery.

At approximately 18:00hrs on Friday, 21 May, PC Stuart Worrell was on routine patrol when he attempted to stop a silver Vauxhall Corsa.

As the officer moved towards the car to speak to the occupant, it accelerated into him and sped off.

The officer sustained a serious injury to his leg and was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service.

The officer’s injuries have been assessed as potentially life-changing and include a double compound fracture on his fib and tib of his leg.

Emergency Services News understands that the officer now faces a minimum of six months of intensive treatment, including the prospect of some plastic surgery. The officer is expected to be in hospital for at least another week.

Talking about why the JustGiving page was set up for the officer, Carmine Nisco said:

‘Police Constable Stuart Worrell was injured in the line of duty on Friday, 21st May 2021.

‘He has suffered life changing injuries and faces a long road to recovery.

‘Anyone who knows Stuart, will acknowledge his excellent qualities as a police officer and even better as a person and dear friend to many on the West Area BOCU.

‘We are trying to raise £1,000 to assist him with private physio sessions, childcare and to cover any other extra costs that will be incurred during his recovery.

‘We also want to show Stuart how much he is appreciated by his friends and the wider Police family. I ask if people could please give generously where they can, to help Stuart and his family through this difficult time’.

Click HERE to visit the JustGiving page.

Chief Superintendent Peter Gardner, who is responsible for policing in west London, said:

“An investigation is under way following this shocking incident. It was a deliberate act to evade police which has left one of my officers in hospital. My thoughts are with my injured colleague and his family as we await an update on his condition.

“I want to be clear that incidents like this are totally unacceptable and detectives will be thoroughly investigating in order to bring those responsible to justice. We have already begun the process of collecting dash cam footage from drivers who were in the immediate area at the time but every piece of evidence is crucial.

“I would also ask anyone who was in and around Manor Waye at the time of the incident to check any dash cam or doorbell footage they may have to see if it captured what took place. ”

