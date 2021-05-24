The colleagues of a Metropolitan Police officer who was struck by a car have set up a JustGiving page to help their colleague on his long road to recovery.
At approximately 18:00hrs on Friday, 21 May, PC Stuart Worrell was on routine patrol when he attempted to stop a silver Vauxhall Corsa.
As the officer moved towards the car to speak to the occupant, it accelerated into him and sped off.
The officer sustained a serious injury to his leg and was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service.
The officer’s injuries have been assessed as potentially life-changing and include a double compound fracture on his fib and tib of his leg.
Emergency Services News understands that the officer now faces a minimum of six months of intensive treatment, including the prospect of some plastic surgery. The officer is expected to be in hospital for at least another week.
Talking about why the JustGiving page was set up for the officer, Carmine Nisco said:
‘Police Constable Stuart Worrell was injured in the line of duty on Friday, 21st May 2021.
‘He has suffered life changing injuries and faces a long road to recovery.
‘Anyone who knows Stuart, will acknowledge his excellent qualities as a police officer and even better as a person and dear friend to many on the West Area BOCU.
‘We are trying to raise £1,000 to assist him with private physio sessions, childcare and to cover any other extra costs that will be incurred during his recovery.
‘We also want to show Stuart how much he is appreciated by his friends and the wider Police family. I ask if people could please give generously where they can, to help Stuart and his family through this difficult time’.
Click HERE to visit the JustGiving page.
Chief Superintendent Peter Gardner, who is responsible for policing in west London, said:
“An investigation is under way following this shocking incident. It was a deliberate act to evade police which has left one of my officers in hospital. My thoughts are with my injured colleague and his family as we await an update on his condition.
“I want to be clear that incidents like this are totally unacceptable and detectives will be thoroughly investigating in order to bring those responsible to justice. We have already begun the process of collecting dash cam footage from drivers who were in the immediate area at the time but every piece of evidence is crucial.
“I would also ask anyone who was in and around Manor Waye at the time of the incident to check any dash cam or doorbell footage they may have to see if it captured what took place. ”
If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.
Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below