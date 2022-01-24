Colleagues of the Kent Police Roads Policing Officer who was seriously injured after being hit by a suspected stolen motorbike travelling the wrong way on the M25 have thanked the members of the public who stopped to help their colleague before back-up arrived on the scene.
The police officer was airlifted to hospital shortly after the collision around 16:05 hours near junction 3 of the M25 on Sunday 23rd January.
Kent Police said patrols responded to a report of a stolen motorcycle when the officer was seriously injured.
A colleague of the injured officer said:
‘Thank you to the members of the public that stopped to help our colleague.
‘Thank you to my colleagues that rushed to our friends shouts for help.
‘Thank you for your well wishes and words of support.
‘Thank you to every single officer, staff member and volunteer involved that brought this harrowing event to a conclusion with the male in our custody.
‘I get to go home after my 17-hour shift today, my colleague is in hospital with his loved ones by his side and a long road to recovery ahead.
‘Our thoughts are with him and his family.’
The officer ended the message with a quote: “Bravery is not the absence of fear, but action in the face of it“.
Acting Sargeant Barham added:
‘It’s not every day we’re using everything taught to us on our Tactical Medics course, alongside good friends on a good friend.
‘Thank you to everyone involved.
‘Intense pride, Admiration and Adrenaline taking me through the shift.
‘Get well soon mate.’
A man, 26, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of various offences including dangerous driving.
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories & video which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services & NHS by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services & NHS which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of you, our readers.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below