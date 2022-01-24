Colleagues of the Kent Police Roads Policing Officer who was seriously injured after being hit by a suspected stolen motorbike travelling the wrong way on the M25 have thanked the members of the public who stopped to help their colleague before back-up arrived on the scene.

The police officer was airlifted to hospital shortly after the collision around 16:05 hours near junction 3 of the M25 on Sunday 23rd January.

Kent Police said patrols responded to a report of a stolen motorcycle when the officer was seriously injured.

A colleague of the injured officer said:

‘Thank you to the members of the public that stopped to help our colleague.

‘Thank you to my colleagues that rushed to our friends shouts for help.

‘Thank you for your well wishes and words of support.

‘Thank you to every single officer, staff member and volunteer involved that brought this harrowing event to a conclusion with the male in our custody.

‘I get to go home after my 17-hour shift today, my colleague is in hospital with his loved ones by his side and a long road to recovery ahead.

‘Our thoughts are with him and his family.’

The officer ended the message with a quote: “Bravery is not the absence of fear, but action in the face of it“.

Acting Sargeant Barham added:

‘It’s not every day we’re using everything taught to us on our Tactical Medics course, alongside good friends on a good friend.

‘Thank you to everyone involved.

‘Intense pride, Admiration and Adrenaline taking me through the shift.

‘Get well soon mate.’

A man, 26, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of various offences including dangerous driving.