Avon & Somerset Police have released some images of individuals they would like to identify following the riot in Bristol over the weekend that saw 22 police officers injured.
Two of the injured officers were seriously injured in disorder and required hospital treatment for injuries, including a collapsed lung and broken bones.
Several police vehicles were set alight, and Bridewell Police Station was also damaged during the violence.
Local taxpayers are expected to pay £100’s of thousands of pounds to repair and replace the damaged property.
Detective Chief Superintendent Carolyn Belafonte said:
“The investigation into Sunday’s disgraceful scenes of violence will undoubtedly be one of the largest in Avon and Somerset Police’s history.
“More than 100 officers and staff continue to work on the inquiry which is being led by our Major Crime Investigation Team.
“Hundreds of hours of digital material has already been reviewed and images of the first 10 people detectives want to talk to about Sunday’s events have been identified and published on a gallery on our website.
“Officers and staff are working their way through images and footage as quickly as they can but with more than two terabytes worth of CCTV footage as well as nearly 100 officers’ body worn video cameras and more than 100 videos already sent in by members of the public to review, this will take a considerable amount of time.
“We expect to release images of many more people in the coming days and ask anyone who recognises anyone to contact us. We’d also ask anyone who recognises themselves in the images to pick up the phone and dial 101 or visit their nearest police station so we can arrange for officers to talk to you to get your account of events.”
Det Ch Supt Belafonte added: “The incident attracted worldwide attention and we continue to be humbled by the incredible support shown to us from the public, as well as from organisations and agencies across the city and beyond.
“The public response in particular has been nothing short of amazing and I want all those who’ve shown us support and kindness to know how much we appreciate it.
“In addition to asking for help to identify the people in the images we’re releasing, we also continue to ask people to submit any footage or photos they may have captured of Sunday’s events. We’ve set up a dedicated form on our website where people can submit material or provide us with information.
“Other lines of enquiry are also being progressed, including forensic evidence, which will help us identify those involved. We may have only arrested eight people so for but I guarantee we’re wholly committed to tracking down those who carried out offences and with the help of the public we will be making more arrests very soon.”
Eight men aged between 20 and 44 were arrested following the disorder. All have been released under investigation in relation to their arrest for violent disorder but one, a 28-year-old man from the Bedminster Down area of Bristol, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning charged with possessing an offensive weapon.
He is next due to appear at the same court on 10 June.
