In a heart-pounding pursuit through pathways and fields, police dog Trigger, serving with Cleveland Police, demonstrated unflinching courage and precision in apprehending burglary suspects in Billingham.

At around 02:50 hours on Tuesday, August 8th, police officers were alerted to two males acting suspiciously on Cotswold Crescent.

When officers arrived on the scene, two suspects made off on foot, while another two fled in a stolen Jaguar vehicle.

A 16-year-old was swiftly detained, and a 14-year-old was tracked down by PC Atkinson and PD Trigger. The suspect was found hiding on a shed roof, where Trigger’s keen sense detected his presence.

The stolen Jaguar was located a short distance away, having been reported stolen from a property on Mendip Road. It caused damage to a wall as the driver tried to get away from police but was brought to a stop, and two male occupants aged 14 and 15 were arrested.

This remarkable incident serves as a reminder of the vital role that police dogs play in law enforcement and the broader issue of burglary in England and Wales.

In the year leading up to March 2023, a staggering 389,095 burglaries were reported nationwide.

This high number signifies a constant battle for communities and police officers alike.

The consequences for those found guilty of burglary vary, with an average prison sentence standing at 38 months.

The re-offending rate for burglars is concerning, at 43%. Nearly half of all burglars will re-offend within two years of being released from prison.

Trigger’s success in Billingham adds to a proud tradition of police dogs making significant contributions to public safety.

