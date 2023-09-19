The police community of Chester and North Wales is in mourning following the untimely passing of PC 4092 Stephen Powell, a dedicated police dog handler and an extraordinary human being.

The news was shared on social media, sparking a flood of heartfelt tributes from colleagues, friends, and the public.

A Life Remembered

Known fondly as “Powelly,” Stephen Powell was described as more than a friend and colleague; he was a part of the family.

The touching tribute posted online read, “A larger than life character who left an impression on whoever he met.

“A dedicated officer who had such passion for his work and that shone through most when he did what he loved best, working his dogs who he absolutely adored.”

A Mentor to Many

Powelly was not just an excellent dog handler but a mentor and guide to many in the force.

His boundless passion for his work was evident, most notably when working alongside his dogs, whom he adored beyond measure.

Social Media Tributes

The loss of Stephen Powell has led to an outpouring of condolences and calls for honouring him in special ways.

One social media user urged, “Powelly’s collar number needs to be retired. There’s only one legend with that number, and it needs to stay that way.”

Another shared a personal anecdote, revealing they had known Powell for 40 years and had spoken to him just the Saturday before his passing.

“Love you brother; I’m going to miss you very much,” the message read.

Final Farewell

In a lasting tribute to PC 4092 Stephen Powell, the community he served and his police family are united in offering their love and support to his family and friends.

As the social media post aptly concluded, “We will be forever grateful we had the privilege to have him in our lives. Rest in Peace PC 4092 Stephen Powell.”

