Chester and North Wales Police Dogs announced the sudden passing of Police Dog (PD) Guinness, a highly regarded member of their dog unit, on 8th August.

The news has left the community and fellow officers heartbroken, reflecting on Guinness’s impactful service.

In the announcement made on Twitter, the department paid tribute to PD Guinness’s career, calling him a “phenomenal police dog” and mentioning a Chief Constable’s commendation that he received.

The tweet also expressed Guinness’s handler’s deep sense of loss, stating, “RIP Guinn, keeping a watchful eye over your handler who misses you dearly.”

PD Guinness’s sudden passing has led to an outpouring of condolences and appreciation for his dedicated service.

Many have taken to social media to express their thoughts and sympathy.

“What a beautiful animal – those eyes. Proud and well-loved,” commented one person, capturing the sentiment of many who admired PD Guinness.

Others focused on the grief felt by those closest to the remarkable police dog. “Our thoughts are with PD Guinness’ handler, and all the Officers and Staff that worked with and cared for him,” another user wrote.

“Such sad news, RIP PD Guinness 🌈, thoughts are with Guinness’s handler and family at this terrible time x RPD Tomo and family,” said another, emphasising the strong bond between police dogs and their human counterparts.

The details surrounding PD Guinness’s sudden passing have not been disclosed, but the loss is clearly profound, resonating not only within the police force but also throughout the community.

“Such awfully sad news & much too soon. Thoughts & hugs are with his handler & family. Sleep softly PD Guinness,” tweeted another well-wisher.

PD Guinness’s impact on the lives of those he served and protected will continue to be remembered and honoured.

His commendable service and dedication to his duty have left an indelible mark on the Chester and North Wales community, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

His legacy as a loyal and effective police dog will live on in the memories of those he worked with and the many lives he touched.

