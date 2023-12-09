In a significant operation combining the efforts of multiple emergency services, Steve Fleming, 51, of Chilton Close, Chelmsford, has been charged with several serious offences, including attempted arson and assaulting emergency workers.
The incident, which unfolded on Thursday, 30 November, required a substantial response from specialist policing teams.
Details of the Incident
The situation began at approximately 16:40 on 30 November when police were called to Chilton Close in Chelmsford due to concerns for the welfare of a man.
Chelmsford’s Local Policing Team, along with officers from the Force Support Unit and trained negotiators, promptly arrived at the scene.
They quickly contained the area and closed the road to protect the public while they addressed the unfolding situation.
Joint Emergency Services Operation
The operation was a collaborative effort involving not only the police but also the Essex Fire and Rescue Service, paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service, and the Hazardous Area Response Team.
Their joint efforts were focused on ensuring the safety of the individual involved and the public.
Resolution and Arrest
After hours of careful negotiation and tactical response, the situation was brought to a resolution around 22:30. Officers detained Fleming, who is in his 50s, without further incident.
Charges Laid Against the Accused
Subsequent to his detention, Fleming has been charged with multiple serious offences.
These include attempted arson with the intent to endanger life, possessing an imitation firearm, two counts of criminal damage, and five counts of assaulting an emergency worker.
The charges reflect the severity of his actions and the risk posed to public safety and emergency personnel.
