The Metropolitan Police have released an image of a man they are looking for after an ambulance crew member was assaulted at University College Hospital.

A male member of the crew had just delivered a patient to the hospital on Monday 2nd May and parked in an ambulance bay when the attack happened.

The victim exited the ambulance when he was approached from behind by a man who pushed a knife against his back.

The incident took place at around 19:55 hours.

The victim was able to diffuse the situation, and the suspect eventually backed away, placing the knife in a bag and leaving the scene.

Anyone able to identify the man in the picture is asked to call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 6309/2MAY or call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org to remain 100% anonymous.

