A 67-year-old man from Bradford who wilfully blocked the view of a safety camera van now faces a conditional caution, with his vehicle at risk of seizure if he repeats the behaviour.

The incident occurred in the Thornton area of Bradford last Friday (14 July), when the man parked his tipper truck in front of a mobile enforcement unit and raised the bed of his truck to obstruct the operator’s view.

When Lawful Enforcement Meets Resistance

The tipper truck driver admitted to wilfully obstructing a police support officer in the execution of their duty during an interview under caution on Thursday, 20 July.

He has now been issued with a conditional caution, with conditions barring him from parking within 20 metres of any mobile speed enforcement vehicle or intentionally obstructing their view.

Additionally, the caution includes a directive to remove all social media posts relating to his committing this or similar offences.

A Section 59 Notice under the Police Reform Act has also been issued, meaning a repeat of this behaviour could result in his vehicle being seized.

The Role and Impact of Safety Camera Vans

There are currently about 2,000 safety camera vans in operation across the UK. Their primary placement includes areas notorious for speeding, such as accident blackspots and school vicinities.

A study by the RAC Foundation revealed that safety cameras effectively reduced average speeds by 8% in areas where they were deployed.

However, public opinion remains divided on their use.

While some view these mobile units as an effective means to deter speeding and ensure road safety, others perceive them as merely a form of revenue generation.

The cost of operating a safety camera van varies depending on the location and camera type used. On average, it approximates to £50,000 per year.

A Commitment to Road Safety

Paul Jeffrey, Head of the Prosecutions and Casualty Prevention Unit, reiterated the commitment of the police to promoting safe speeds across the road network.

“Dangerous and inappropriate speed continues to cause crashes that result in avoidable deaths and serious injury,” he said.

He warned against any attempts to obstruct the lawful enforcement of speed limits, emphasising that such acts were criminal offences.

He urged all drivers to adhere to the speed limits and drive cautiously, keeping in line with the road conditions.

In partnership with the Safety Camera Partnership, West Yorkshire Police enforce speed limits across West Yorkshire using fixed and mobile cameras.

Their ultimate aim: to ensure road users stay safe and traffic tragedies are avoided.

