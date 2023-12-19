A heavy goods vehicle (HGV) driver who carelessly slammed into a stationary police car on the A13 has been slapped with nine penalty points and a hefty fine.

David Boca, 62, of Torworth Road, Borehamwood, admitted to careless driving at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, December 13th.

His recklessness on the afternoon of Sunday, June 11th, caused significant disruption and endangered the lives of both police officers and other motorists.

The drama unfolded when three Roads Policing officers were dispatched to assist a broken-down BMW on the London-bound carriageway of the A13 between the Stanford-Le-Hope interchange and the Orsett Cock roundabout.

Upon arrival, they followed safety protocol, positioning their marked Vauxhall Astra in lane 1 with emergency lights blazing, roughly 35 meters from the disabled vehicle.

They then engaged with the BMW’s occupants while other officers cleared the nearby lane and moved everyone behind a safety barrier to await recovery.

However, within minutes, tranquillity was shattered by a loud bang. The officers spun around to discover their own vehicle crumpled against the central reservation barrier, facing oncoming traffic, after being struck by Boca’s HGV.

The force of the impact had shoved the police car across the entire carriageway.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported in this potentially tragic incident. However, the consequences for Boca were swift and decisive.

He received nine penalty points on his driving license, a fine of £733, and additional court costs.

This serves as a stark reminder of the importance of driving responsibly and with due care and attention, especially around emergency vehicles engaged in vital roadside assistance.

The incident also highlights the dangers faced by Roads Policing officers who put themselves at risk every day to ensure the safety of others on our roads.

Their dedication and commitment deserve our respect and appreciation, and reckless drivers like Boca must be held accountable for their actions.

Additional statistics (Source: Essex Police):

In 2022, Essex Police recorded 5,023 collisions involving HGVs, resulting in 392 injuries and 25 fatalities.

Of these collisions, 786 were attributed to driver error, highlighting the importance of responsible driving practices.

Essex Police’s Head of Roads Policing, Mr Adam Pipe, said:

‘Thankfully, no one was injured that day. It doesn’t bear thinking about if someone had been struck by the lorry instead of the car.

‘Roads Policing officers’ role is to ensure the safety of the roads in Essex, identify offenders who break the law and who drive in a manner that threatens the safety of others.

‘This collision was completely avoidable.

‘A police car was positioned as both a warning and a means of creating a safety barrier between moving traffic and the breakdown, so as to prevent an incident.

‘Drivers who don’t follow instructions or remain unaware of their surroundings risk putting everyone, including, themselves in danger too.

‘Every day we take emergency calls from the public who need our help: a police vehicle is a very important resource in helping us fight crime.’

