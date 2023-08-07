In a tragic incident that took place on the A203 Stockwell Road on June 9, 2021, a police officer has been sentenced to jail after his patrol car struck and killed a 25-year-old woman.

The woman, identified as Shante Daniel-Folkes, was crossing the road near a pedestrian crossing when the accident occurred. Her injuries were immediately fatal.

The Incident

PC Nadeem Patel, 28, was the officer driving the marked police car that hit Ms Daniel-Folkes.

Responding to an emergency call, he reached speeds of up to 83.9 mph, despite the road’s 30 mph limit.

He previously pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

Consequently, on February 24, 2023, he was jailed for three years and disqualified from driving for 54 months.

Second Officer Convicted

Additionally, PC Gary Thomson, 31, was convicted of careless driving.

He was driving a marked police car ahead of PC Patel’s vehicle at the time of the incident.

Thomson’s vehicle passed Ms Daniel-Folkes at speeds between 70-79 mph, and the prosecution successfully proved that he also drove at an excessive speed for a significant distance.

Though PC Thomson’s vehicle had its emergency lights and siren activated, PC Patel had earlier switched off his front emergency lights so as not to affect Thomson’s vision.

The CPS proved that this action, and the excessive speed, contributed to the fatal accident.

PC Thomson was fined £500 and awarded five penalty points on his driving license after a jury at the Old Bailey convicted him following a four-day trial.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said:

“Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Shante Daniel-Folkes following this avoidable tragedy.

“Both officers, although not bound by the 30mph speed limit while responding to a 999 call, were driving at motorway speeds in a built-up urban area, with a number of potential hazards in the vicinity.

“These included pedestrians, cyclists, and cars travelling in the other direction, as well as an open convenience store directly at the scene and a nearby pub in which 30-40 customers were present for a quiz night.

“There was an obvious risk of injury to a person from vehicles travelling at that speed in the dark, and both officers fell below the expected standard of a competent and careful driver that evening.

“PC Patel admitted causing the death of Ms Daniel-Foulkes by driving dangerously and I hope his sentence, along with today’s verdict for PC Thomson, offers some comfort to her family at this extremely difficult time.”

