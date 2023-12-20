Tamworth Officer Dismissed for Harassment Conviction

In an assertive move by Staffordshire Police, PC Lewis Palin, 25, has been dismissed from service following an accelerated misconduct hearing.

The young officer, formerly serving in Tamworth, faced serious allegations of harassing a colleague.

The Case Unfolds

The events leading to Palin’s dismissal began in August 2022, when he was accused of persistently harassing a colleague with messages and calls after a short-lived relationship.

The situation escalated, resulting in his suspension within the same month.

The case took a critical turn when Palin was found guilty of harassment without violence at Stafford Crown Court on November 16.

The conviction led to a six-month restraining order and a hefty fine of £2,350.

Misconduct Hearing and Verdict

The misconduct hearing, conducted on December 13, was swift and unequivocal in its judgement.

Chaired by Chief Constable Chris Noble, the panel scrutinised Palin’s actions, concluding that they breached police standards of authority, respect, and courtesy, amounting to discreditable conduct.

His behaviour was deemed so severe that it constituted gross misconduct.

Consequences and Future Implications

As a result of the hearing, Palin will now be added to the National College of Policing’s Barred List.

This inclusion effectively ends his career in policing and prevents him from securing employment in other law enforcement bodies.

Deputy Chief Constable Jon Roy said:

“There is no place for harassment in Staffordshire Police and we take reports such as this extremely seriously.

“It is unacceptable for a police officer, who is responsible for enforcing the law, to break the law themselves.

“The vast majority of our officers and staff are honest, hardworking and act with integrity. However, when misconduct is found, we will take action.

“We encourage anyone who has any concerns about the behaviour of an officer or staff member they have come into contact with, to please report it to us.”

