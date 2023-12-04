British sprinter Bianca Williams has faced a significant setback in her Olympic preparations as Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court in South London imposed a six-month driving ban.

Williams, 29, has been found guilty of failing to provide police with information regarding the driver of a Tesla Model 3 involved in alleged driving offences.

The incidents occurred thrice between April and June 2023.

Williams, who represented herself in court, expressed her dismay, citing the ban as a severe hindrance to her training and professional commitments.

She highlighted the challenges she would face in travelling to her central London athletics track for training and to her tennis coaching sessions in North London.

Williams also mentioned the difficulties of managing her schedule, including dropping off her three-year-old child at nursery without the convenience of driving.

Despite her plea and acknowledgement of her mistake in not completing the required form herself, Magistrates rejected her claim.

Court chair David Matthews stated that the threshold for an exceptional hardship application is notably high, and alternative transportation means are available.

In addition to the driving ban, Williams was ordered to pay a fine of £276, a surcharge of £110, and £85 in costs. Furthermore, 18 points were added to her licence, resulting in a total of 29 points.

In October, two Metropolitan Police officers were sacked over the stop and search of Williams and her partner in 2020.

Despite allegations made by Williams and dos Santos, a five-week hearing into the stop and search concluded that the TSG officers involved in the stop and search did not stop the vehicle being driven by Dos Santos because of his ethnicity.

However, the hearing did find that two officers lied about smelling cannabis coming from the vehicle after the vehicle was stopped.

The panel did accept that the smell of cannabis was in the air; however, it determined that, on the balance of probability, the officers lied about it coming from the vehicle. No cannabis was found on either Williams or dos Santos.

On 4th July 2020, officers from the Met’s Territorial Support Group (TSG) noticed a vehicle with blacked-out windows which was being driven erratically in Maida Vale, London.

Officers were patrolling the area after an increase in violent crime. Officers stopped to let a car that was being driven by dos Santos enter a minor road, but dos Santos entered the road on the wrong side before speeding at an average of 32 mph in a 20 mph zone.

As they attempted to catch up with the car, it accelerated away. The vehicle came to a stop, and after a few seconds, the TSG ‘carrier’ caught up with it.

Officers exited the police carrier, not knowing who was inside the vehicle or whether it might attempt to make off from them again.

Inside the car was Bianca Williams and her partner, along with their son, who was 11 months old at the time.

Ms Williams recorded the point at which officers tried to secure the vehicle and its occupants on her mobile phone before uploading the footage to social media. The partial clip of the incident soon went viral.

Shortly after the incident, the Met released the following statement:

‘At around 13:25hrs on Saturday, 4th July, officers from the Territorial Support Group were patrolling in the W9 area in response to an increase in violence involving weapons.

‘Officers witnessed a vehicle that was being driven in a manner that raised suspicion, heavily braking and accelerating, which included driving on the wrong side of the road.

‘They indicated for it to stop, but it failed to do so and accelerated off.

‘The officers caught up with the vehicle when it stopped on Lanhill Road.

‘The driver initially refused to get out of the car.

‘The occupants, a 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, were informed that they were being detained for the purposes of a search under Section 1 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984.

‘They were both handcuffed due to the officers’ views, which took into account the manner in which the vehicle was being driven, that the vehicle was attempting to evade police, and due to the driver refusing to leave his vehicle.

‘Following a search of the vehicle, the man and the woman, nothing was found. No arrests were made, and the occupants were allowed on their way.”

The panel determined that PC Jonathan Clapham and PC Sam Franks had lied about smelling cannabis in Mr Dos Santos’ vehicle and, as such, had breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour relating to honesty and integrity.

Four other allegations against them were found not proven. Both officers have been dismissed from the Met without notice.

The panel found that all allegations against three other officers, PC Allan Casey, Sergeant Rachel Simpson and PC Michael Bond, were not proven.

Despite the attempts by some sections of the mainstream media to close down a JustGiving campaign that was set up for the two dismissed officers, nearly 10,000 people raised just under £160,000 for the two officers who were dismissed.

