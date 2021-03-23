A paramedic has broken down in tears after returning to her car following a busy shift to find that mindless morons had spayed her private vehicle with pink graffiti.

Bronwen Newbury had just spent over 12 hours responding to life-or-death emergency calls when she returned to her vehicle before heading home.

After seeing the damage to her car, the life-saver said she “got a bit teary”.

Ms Newbury’s white Kia Ceed had been parked in Soundwell Ambulance Station staff car park overnight.

Other vehicles belong to Ms Bronwen’s colleagues had also been targeted in the cowardly attack.

The graffiti, sprayed in pink, states: ‘dont [sic] call amu 999’ – suggesting that perhaps not being able to spell the word ‘ambulance’ the coward responsible for the damage resorted to spraying ‘999’ instead.

The 27-year-old paramedic said:

‘“It says ‘don’t call am 999’…I think they were going to write ‘ambulance’ and changed it to ‘999.’

“The girl next to me also had her car painted.

“It was in the staff car park, so they would have had a really good idea that we were working for the ambulance service.

“She had two or three big pink dots down one side.”

Upon discovering the graffiti to her car, Ms Bronwen said:

“It made me feel pretty angry more than anything and disappointed; I’d just done 12 hours in work for my fourth shift in a row in like six shifts in six days.

“You feel like you’re making a difference and helping people, and that’s what spurs you on through the long hours.

“Then you get back, and that’s how your help and your hard work pays off.

“I didn’t know whether I was upset about it or angry about it. I was trying to put a brave face on it because quite a few people were around.

“Initially, I was quite upset, and then when that subsided, I was really angry about it.

“When I got in the car to drive home, I got a bit emotional. I phoned my partner to let him know what had happened and just got a bit teary.”

Having spotted her post on social media, Matt Churchward from Spray Coating Specialists offered to repair the damage for Ms Bronwen free-of-charge.

South Western Ambulance Service said on Twitter:

“On Saturday night, some of our colleagues working a night shift at Soundwell Ambulance Station, Bristol, had their cars vandalised in our car park.

“This is unacceptable, Avon and Somerset Police have been informed.

“If you know any additional information please call 101 & quote CRN 5221060379.”

If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.

Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_