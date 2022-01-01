The North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust has appealed for the safe return of a piece of vital, life-saving equipment taken from the scene of an incident in the first hour of the new year.

The defibrillator is a staple device that every NWAS emergency vehicle carries.

It is used in life-threatening emergencies when people are in cardiac arrest.

A thief took one from the scene of an incident in Union St West, Oldham, at approximately 12.15 am by an unknown individual.

A spokesperson for NWAS said;

“These defibrillators are much larger than the community ones and those in public buildings, and special training is required to use them – as well as being an expensive and necessary piece of equipment for any ambulance crew, using them incorrectly can cause serious harm and they can be potentially fatal in the wrong hands.

“We urge whoever took it not to use it on anyone and to contact us on 0345 1130099 to arrange its return.”

Responding to the appeal, one social media user said:

‘Absolutely shocking to hear that someone has taken such a valuable piece of equipment that is used to save many many lives.

‘Hope it can be found or the person responsible has the courage to return it.’

Another added:

‘Was hoping 2022 could start on a more positive footing but what the …. is up with some people.’

