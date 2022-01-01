The North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust has appealed for the safe return of a piece of vital, life-saving equipment taken from the scene of an incident in the first hour of the new year.
The defibrillator is a staple device that every NWAS emergency vehicle carries.
It is used in life-threatening emergencies when people are in cardiac arrest.
A thief took one from the scene of an incident in Union St West, Oldham, at approximately 12.15 am by an unknown individual.
A spokesperson for NWAS said;
“These defibrillators are much larger than the community ones and those in public buildings, and special training is required to use them – as well as being an expensive and necessary piece of equipment for any ambulance crew, using them incorrectly can cause serious harm and they can be potentially fatal in the wrong hands.
“We urge whoever took it not to use it on anyone and to contact us on 0345 1130099 to arrange its return.”
Responding to the appeal, one social media user said:
‘Absolutely shocking to hear that someone has taken such a valuable piece of equipment that is used to save many many lives.
‘Hope it can be found or the person responsible has the courage to return it.’
Another added:
‘Was hoping 2022 could start on a more positive footing but what the …. is up with some people.’
Before you go, make sure you never miss any of our stories or videos by signing up for our FREE newsletter!
Recommended video:
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories & video which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services & NHS by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services & NHS which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of you, our readers.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below