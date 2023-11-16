Sussex Police Dismiss Officer for Gross Misconduct
A Sussex Police officer, PC Lochlan Bashford, 23, has been dismissed following a disciplinary hearing that found him guilty of inappropriate conduct towards female colleagues.
The hearing, presided over by an Independent Legally Qualified Chair (LQC), took place at the Sussex Police headquarters.
Disciplinary Proceedings and Findings
Bashford, who served at the Brighton Police Station, faced a three-day hearing starting on 13 November.
The panel, including the LQC, heard allegations of Bashford’s sexualised behaviour and inappropriate comments directed towards women colleagues both during work and in social settings.
These actions were deemed to have breached the standards of professional behaviour, particularly in areas of Authority, Respect, Courtesy, and Discreditable Conduct.
Consequences of Misconduct
As a result of these findings, Bashford was dismissed without notice.
Furthermore, his name will be added to the College of Policing Barred List, effectively preventing his return to policing.
Background on LQCs
LQCs, responsible for conducting police misconduct hearings are selected from a list of independent, legally-qualified persons.
Governed by Police Conduct Regulations, they work in conjunction with the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners to ensure transparency and proportionality in these hearings.
Detective Superintendent Jon Robeson, deputy head of the force’s Professional Standards Department, said:
“We expect the highest personal and professional standards of our officers and staff and any allegations of behaviour that do not meet those standards are rigorously investigated in accordance with the relevant Police Conduct Regulations.
“All sexual-related complaints and misconduct are reviewed by our Professional Standards Department to ensure that they are investigated proportionately.
“We have invested in a comprehensive programme of cultural change towards challenging, reporting and tackling unethical or unprofessional behaviour and ensuring a culture where colleagues have the confidence to come forward and report such behaviour.
“Criminal behaviour, misconduct, and misogyny have no place in Sussex Police.
“The actions of this officer in this case fell far short of the standards we expect, which is reflected in the findings by the panel.”
