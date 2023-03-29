In a heart-wrenching incident, a brave police officer was struck by a brick while attending a suspected cannabis farm in Huddersfield.

West Yorkshire Police have released a harrowing image of the injury suffered by the officer, showcasing the stark reality faced by our emergency services on a daily basis.

The incident took place on Thornton Lodge Road on the evening of 21 March, with both police and fire services present at the scene.

The female officer was rushed to the hospital for treatment and was later discharged. Kirklees District CID is now fervently appealing for any information or footage that may assist in the investigation.

This tragic episode serves as a stark reminder of the dangers our emergency service personnel face each day.

According to recent statistics, there were 36,969 recorded assaults on police officers in England and Wales in the past 12 months. This alarming figure demonstrates the urgent need for better protection and support for those who put their lives on the line to ensure our safety.

The courageous officer from the West Yorkshire Police is just one example of the thousands of men and women who risk their lives daily to protect our communities.

Now, more than ever, we must rally behind them and ensure they are equipped with the necessary tools and resources to safeguard their well-being.

The Kirklees District CID urges anyone with information or footage that may assist in the investigation to contact them on 101 or use the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting the crime reference 13230160155.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.