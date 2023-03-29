In a heart-wrenching incident, a brave police officer was struck by a brick while attending a suspected cannabis farm in Huddersfield.
West Yorkshire Police have released a harrowing image of the injury suffered by the officer, showcasing the stark reality faced by our emergency services on a daily basis.
The incident took place on Thornton Lodge Road on the evening of 21 March, with both police and fire services present at the scene.
The female officer was rushed to the hospital for treatment and was later discharged. Kirklees District CID is now fervently appealing for any information or footage that may assist in the investigation.
This tragic episode serves as a stark reminder of the dangers our emergency service personnel face each day.
According to recent statistics, there were 36,969 recorded assaults on police officers in England and Wales in the past 12 months. This alarming figure demonstrates the urgent need for better protection and support for those who put their lives on the line to ensure our safety.
The courageous officer from the West Yorkshire Police is just one example of the thousands of men and women who risk their lives daily to protect our communities.
Now, more than ever, we must rally behind them and ensure they are equipped with the necessary tools and resources to safeguard their well-being.
The Kirklees District CID urges anyone with information or footage that may assist in the investigation to contact them on 101 or use the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting the crime reference 13230160155.
You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.
We need a sliding scale of jail time for the producers of illegal drugs depending on volume and or value. We should also look at minimum sentences for assaulting police and other front line workers. Police officers carry the King’s warrant, so arguably this is an assault on His Majesty, albeit by proxy.
Depending on value and quality, at least 10 years inside would be a good start. If it was skunk in large volumes, then 15+ would be more appropriate. This officer was struck on the head with a brick. Anybody behaving like this is clearly intent on doing some serious damage to the victim. Another 10-15 years for that would be good plus a few more years inside for any other offences not reported here, of which I have no doubt there would be plenty, starting with power theft. That alone should be worth another 5 years, so perhaps a total of 35 years.
Concurrent should be scrapped as should early release. The best news is that Charles Bronson remains locked up because he is that dangerous. Good. We need many more cases such as this, not as a punishment but rather to protect the law abiding.