South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service’s very own superhero, firefighter Mark Peart, has not only run the iconic London Marathon in full firefighting gear but he’s also smashed a Guinness World Record in the process!

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service proudly confirmed that Mark is now an official world record holder for completing the marathon wearing a firefighter’s uniform and breathing apparatus.

On 23rd April, backed by a team of firefighters from his own South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, Suffolk, and the London Fire Brigade, Mark embarked on the gruelling 26.2-mile run through the capital.

He tackled the challenging course while wearing breathing apparatus ‘under air’, only removing his mask for essential breaks like cylinder changes and hydration stops.

Determined to raise funds and awareness for the Firefighters Charity, Mark’s incredible effort also aimed to promote well-being amongst the fire and rescue service.

The charity provides invaluable support to firefighters and their families who are suffering mentally or physically, helping them return to good health.

The London Marathon, first held in 1981, is one of the six World Marathon Majors and the largest marathon globally, with over 40,000 participants every year.

This annual event has become a popular platform for charity fundraising, raising over £1 billion since its inception.

Legendary marathon runners like Eliud Kipchoge, Paula Radcliffe, and Haile Gebrselassie have claimed victories in the past, making it a prestigious event on the running calendar.

Mark’s astonishing achievement has left everyone in awe, showcasing the incredible dedication and spirit of our emergency service heroes.

By breaking a Guinness World Record and raising funds for the Firefighters Charity, this brave firefighter has truly gone the extra mile, proving that nothing is impossible when you put your mind to it.

CLICK HERE to check out Mark’s JustGiving page.