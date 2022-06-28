A woman has been charged with attempted murder after a Metropolitan police officer was stabbed in the neck while responding to a call for help in Lewisham.

31-year-old Venice Burgess has been charged with attempted murder, threatening a person with an offensive weapon/bladed article in a public place, causing actual bodily harm, and criminal damage.

She will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Police said officers were called at 12.40 am on Monday to reports of an assault at a residential address in Lewisham.

While dealing with the call, an officer was stabbed in the arm and neck.

Paramedics attended and took the officer to hospital, where his injuries were assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

The officer has since been discharged.

