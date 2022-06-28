A woman has been charged with attempted murder after a Metropolitan police officer was stabbed in the neck while responding to a call for help in Lewisham.
31-year-old Venice Burgess has been charged with attempted murder, threatening a person with an offensive weapon/bladed article in a public place, causing actual bodily harm, and criminal damage.
She will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.
Police said officers were called at 12.40 am on Monday to reports of an assault at a residential address in Lewisham.
While dealing with the call, an officer was stabbed in the arm and neck.
Paramedics attended and took the officer to hospital, where his injuries were assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.
The officer has since been discharged.
To stay updated with this story, please make sure you subscribe to our free newsletter by clicking HERE.
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories & videos which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services & NHS by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' back in 2018 was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services & NHS which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of you, our readers.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below