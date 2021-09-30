Disgraced former Met Police Officer, Wayne Couzens, has been sentenced to a whole-of-life sentence for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard.

Wayne Couzens strangled Ms Everard with his police belt after kidnapping her during a false arrest on 3rd March.

Couzens showed his warrant card to Ms Everard before restraining the 33-year-old, putting her in his hire car and driving away.

The Diplomatic Protection Officer, who had clocked off from a 12-hour shift at the American embassy that morning, drove to a secluded area near Dover in Kent, where he parked up and raped Ms Everard.

Sarah, who lived in Brixton, south London, had been strangled by 02:30 GMT the following morning, the Old Bailey heard.

Lord Justice Fulford paid tribute to Sarah Everard’s family who read statements yesterday with “great dignity”. “They strikingly and movingly detailed the human consequence of this warped selfish and brutal offending which was both sexual and homicidal.”

Lord Justice Fulford also described the murder of Sarah Everard as “devastating, tragic and wholly brutal”. She was the “wholly blameless” victim of a “grotesquely executed series of offences”

Sarah Everard

Before sentencing Couzens, Lord Justice Fulford said:

“Couzens covered extensive distances in the capital, beyond doubt hunting a lone female to kidnap and rape.

“It follows that the defendant had planned well in advance, in all its unspeakably grim detail, what was to occur.”

He added that Sarah was the “wholly blameless” victim of a “grotesquely executed series of offences.”

Lord Justice Fulford also said that Couzens had sought to minimise his responsibility for what occurred and that at no stage has he offered any kind of full explanation of what happened to Sarah.

He said: “I have concluded that in the planning and thought that went into the kidnap and rape the defendant must have realised he may well need to kill the woman he intended to kidnap and rape.”

Lord Justice Fulford also praised the detectives who hunted Couzens down when he said that there was no suggestion the Met police “closed ranks” when they found out that Couzens was a police officer and that instead, they worked “remorselessly, efficiently and impartially” to track him down and build evidence against him.