Two police officers have been shot dead while on patrol in western Germany.
The shooting happened during a traffic stop near Kusel at about 04:20 hours on Monday, police in Kaiserslautern said in a statement.
It is understood that the officers – a 24-year-old woman and 29-year-old man – were able to put out a call for help, but by the time their colleagues arrived on the scene, little could be done to save them.
The suspects fled the scene of the shooting, with officers having no information concerning their descriptions or in which direction they escaped.
It is unknown if the officers were wearing body-worn cameras or if their patrol vehicle was fitted with CCTV.
Police called on drivers in the Kusel area not to pick up hitchhikers and warned that at least one suspect was armed.
The whole area has been sealed off as a manhunt for the shooters continues.
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories & video which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services & NHS by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services & NHS which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of you, our readers.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below