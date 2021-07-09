Two Devon & Cornwall police officers have been stabbed while on duty in Princetown in the early hours of this morning (9th July), as reported by DevonLive.com.

A police source has told PlymouthLive the injuries sustained by the officers were not believed to be life-threatening, and the officers are receiving treatment at Derriford Hospital.

At this stage, there has been no information as to whether anyone has been arrested in connection with the incident and there has been no official confirmation from Devon and Cornwall Police.

However, it is understood detectives from the force’s Major Crime Investigation Team are currently involved in one part of the inquiry.

More follows…