Two police officers are being treated in hospital after being stabbed in Leicester Square his morning (16th Sept). Reports are that one of the officers is ‘seriously hurt.’

It is understood that the officers challenged a male who was seen with a knife when they were attacked.

During the struggle that ensued, both police officers received stab wounds before they were able to detain the male.

The officers transmitted an ‘urgent assistance’ request, meaning that all available police units in the area rushed to the location to help their colleagues.

The knifeman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said:

“On Friday 16 September at around 06:00hrs, Police encountered a male with a knife in Leicester Square.

“Two officers received stab wounds and are currently being treated in hospital.

“Taser was deployed, and the male was arrested.”

Responding to the news, one police officer tweeted:

‘My colleagues were some of those who were stabbed today, someone I’m friends with aswell. I will not discuss but my worry is enormous.’

Another added:

‘All that matters right now is that my colleagues receive the care and treatment that they need.

‘Thinking of them both, their loved ones, my colleagues who attended and the Ambulance Service for their assistance.’

Chris Hobbs – a former police officer who is now a commentator on front-line policing – said:

‘We await the nauseating crocodile tears from those who’ve been putting targets on the backs of all police officers.’

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Federation said:

‘Devastating news. Sadly highlights the severe dangers your Police Officers face in London each and every day. Wishing our injured colleagues well at this awful time. They have the full support of the Federation.’

The attack is not being treated as terror-related.

