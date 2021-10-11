Two specially trained Metropolitan Police firearms officers have been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing today, 11th October, following an investigation that was led by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Brooklyn McFarlane was shot by officers at around 08:00 hours on 3rd December 2018 on Haydons Road in Wimbledon, south-west London.
One officer, identified as NX1, was charged with wounding with intent, while the second, identified as MY55, was charged with attempted wounding with intent.
The Crown Prosecution Service charged the two officers following a referral of evidence from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which investigated the shooting.
The shootings happened following a ‘pre-planned operation’ by the Met’s elite Flying Squad relating to an attempted cash in transit robbery on 3rd December 2018.
During the operation, Brooklyn McFarlane was shot in the chest by officers. He was later charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.
Abdirahman Mohomad Omar was also charged with the same offence.
Both officers had fired their weapons once during the operation. A knife and a crowbar were recovered from the scene.
Police firearms officers can open fire if they have an honest belief there is a threat to their own life or those of others. Firearms officers volunteer for the highly specialised role.
Both officers had been placed on restrictive duties by the Metropolitan Police for the duration of the investigation, meaning that they had been given office-based jobs.
A spokesperson for Three Raymond Buildings, the legal team who represented one of the officers, said:
‘Following a painstaking review of the evidence and the disclosure, in this case, the Crown Prosecution Service offered no evidence on the first day of the trial on the basis that there was not a realistic prospect of conviction’
The IOPC finished its investigation in November 2019 and notified the CPS in January 2020 of the possible charges, which the CPS agreed with.
Matthew Butt QC and Robert Morris represented the officers.
No doubt the two officers been to hell and back for doing their job but who cares eh? Why anyone does the job I fail to see, i just wish them well