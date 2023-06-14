In the wake of a horrifying and cowardly spree of attacks in Nottingham, the police have unveiled a detailed timeline of events that culminated in the arrest of a 31-year-old man.

This assailant stands accused of a shocking and brutal knife attack that claimed the lives of three people and resulted in a stolen vehicle being used to harm others.

Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

The tireless work of detectives has brought the tragic sequence of incidents to light, having sifted through hundreds of hours of CCTV footage as well as numerous eyewitness testimonies.

On the fateful day of Tuesday, June 13, an emergency call at 04:04 hours reported a distressing scene on Ilkeston Road.

The caller reported a harrowing knife assault on two 19-year-old University of Nottingham students. The police swiftly arrived to find the students unresponsive in the street.

Further investigations unfolded a chilling series of events.

The same man, fitting the suspect’s description, had earlier attempted to gain entry into a supported living complex on Mapperley Road. A resident, who did not want to be identified, said: “He tried to get into my window. Thank god I woke up as I might have been dead.”

Sky News has reported that the resident punched the suspect, causing him to fall backwards. It is further reported that the suspect then got up and tried to find another way into the home. The incident was not reported to the police.

Following this failed entry attempt, police believe that the suspect then launched an assault on another man, seizing his van.

Barnaby Webber, 19 and Grace O’Malley Kumar, 19

A member of the public called in to report the incident, but by the time the police arrived on Magdala Road, they discovered a man dead from knife wounds.

The van theft was clearly tied to the suspect who, in his stolen vehicle, drove into three pedestrians in the Milton Street area.

As a result of this vehicular assault, one man remains in critical condition in hospital, while others are believed to have sustained minor injuries.

The suspect’s cowardly and evil rampage was finally stopped when armed police apprehended him after he abandoned the van and approached the officers with a knife. He was disarmed and detained with the use of a taser.

The victims’ families are currently receiving support from specially trained officers as detectives strive to understand the motives behind the attacks.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old suspect remains in custody, arrested on suspicion of murder.

Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Contrary to reports suggesting that Counter Terrorism Policing is no longer involved in the case, they continue to work alongside Nottinghamshire Police in this ongoing investigation.

The authorities clarified that there were no prior calls about the suspect before he executed the Ilkeston Road attacks.

Expressing her deep sorrow over the incident, Chief Constable Kate Meynell stated,

Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

“My thoughts are with all the families affected by this shocking series of events.”

Recognising the nationwide impact of these crimes, she committed to working with community members, students, and other affected groups to provide support and reassurance.

She also thanked the public for their assistance, urging anyone with information to contact their casualty bureau on 0800 0961011.

This breaking news story is being updated in real-time as more information becomes available to our news team. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To stay updated with post-event details, please make sure you subscribe to our free newsletter:

The third victim was Ian Coates, a school caretaker in his 60s