Three people have been stabbed during a knife attack in Central London, as several police vans, ambulances, and other emergency responders rush to the scene.

Police and paramedics swarmed the scene near Bishopsgate, close to Liverpool Street Station – where the incident was said to have happened just yards from a police station.

City of London police confirmed the incident in a tweet earlier today.

It read: “Our officers are at the scene and @Ldn_Ambulance are in attendance. A cordon is currently in place.”

Nearby offices have been placed on lockdown, and emergency responders remain at the scene.

One person who witnessed the incident said: “I saw [it] from a bus.

“There was a fair amount of blood visible but the casualties were behind a white screen. Lots of paramedics over someone on the floor. That is all I saw.”

At 11:29 hours, City of London Police tweeted:

‘We received reports of three stabbings & a person pushed to the floor on Bishopsgate at 9.46 am & officers arrived at the scene at 9.51 am.

‘Three victims were taken by LAS to a nearby hospital to be treated. This is an ongoing situation but is not being treated as terror-related.’

At 11:51 hours, a spokesperson for the LAS said:

‘We were called at 9:52 am today to reports of a stabbing in Bishopsgate.

‘We sent a number of resources – 3 ambulance crews, 2 adv paramedics, 2 incident response officers and our Tactical Response Unit.

‘Our crews treated 4 patients. 3 were taken to hospital, and 1 discharged.’

This breaking news story is being updated in real-time as more information becomes available to our news team.

