Three people have been arrested after a Nottinghamshire police officer was stabbed while carrying out a stop and search.

Patrolling officers had stopped two men who appeared to be smoking cannabis in North Sherwood Street at around 23:00 hours yesterday (Monday) and were searching them when a suspect violently resisted and an arresting officer was stabbed.

The man ran off and discarded the knife but was quickly detained, and a knife was recovered.

The officer was rushed to hospital for surgery and he remains in a stable condition.

Police said that an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with the incident.

A 19-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis.

Officers then searched a linked vehicle as part of their enquiries and found an imitation firearm in the vehicle.

The two men and an 18-year-old woman were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm.

They all remain in custody as enquiries continue.

Inspector Simon Allen, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:

“Assaults on police officers carrying out their duty to keep the people of Nottinghamshire safe are treated with the utmost seriousness – particularly when weapons are involved.

“Thankfully the officer injured in the incident was not seriously hurt but any time a knife is used it has the potential to cause serious consequences.

“That is why this force is committed to stamping out knife crime and why we urge anyone who has information about people who carry knives to come forward so we can take action.

“This is believed to be a self-contained, spontaneous incident resulting in three people being arrested and weapons being recovered thanks to excellent policing to minimise the risk to public safety.

“Enquiries are continuing and I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident, or has video footage in the area, to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 858 of 25 April 2022.”

